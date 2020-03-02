Blue Bell Ice Cream announces new flavor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Blue Bell announced a new ice cream flavor.
Cookie Dough Overload, made with three cookie dough flavors, is the newest ice cream flavor by Blue Bell Ice Cream.
Cookie Dough Overload is made with tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with chocolate chip dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.
The new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
For more information about Blue Bell and a complete list of flavors, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.