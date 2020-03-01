Randolph-Macon Women’s Basketball Wins 10th ODAC Title

The Yellow Jackets started the second half on an 11-0 run, with three Ross layups, an Arrington trey and a bucket in the paint by Williams, as R-MC took its largest lead at 48-30 midway through the third quarter. The Yellow Jacket defense held GC scoreless for the first 5:35 of the third period. R-MC would outscore GC 16-4 in the period and take a 53-34 heading to the final quarter.