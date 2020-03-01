Randolph-Macon Women’s Basketball Wins 10th ODAC Title

SALEM, Va. (WWBT) - The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets (R-MC) took down Guilford College (GC) by a score of 68-50.
Senior Kelly Williams (Garysburg, N.C./Halifax Academy), the ODAC Player of the Year, had her 20th double-double of the season with 22 points and 15 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Randolph-Macon women’s basketball team defeated seventh-seeded Guilford 68-50 in the finals of the 2020 ODAC Championship.
How it Happened:
Becca Arrington, Junior, (Amelia, Va./Amelia Academy) nailed a three-pointer one minute into the contest to start the scoring for the Yellow Jackets. Following a jumper by the Quakers, Williams has two buckets and a pair of free throws to spark a 10-0 run as the Yellow Jackets took a 13-2 lead midway through the first quarter, a lead they would not relinquish. Another Arrington trey gave R-MC an 18-6 advantage with 1:50 remaining.
GC would hit two 3 pointers, including one with the shot clock running down, to make it 18-12 after one quarter. Williams and Arrington both had six points, and senior Michal Ross (Glen Allen, Va./Glen Allen) added four.
Williams had a layup and jumper to start the second period as the lead grew to 22-12 with 8:10 remaining. Following a pair of Quaker buckets, Arrington, Ross, senior Charlotte Woods (Richmond, Va./Trinity) all scored in the paint as R-MC took a 28-16 lead midway through the quarter.
GC used a 14-7 spurt to pull within five before a follow at the buzzer by Williams gave the Yellow Jackets a 37-30 lead at intermission. Williams had a first-half double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Arrington added eight points. Williams and sophomore Cheridan Hatfield (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) both had three assists. R-MC had a 22-10 advantage for points in the paint.
The Yellow Jackets started the second half on an 11-0 run, with three Ross layups, an Arrington trey and a bucket in the paint by Williams, as R-MC took its largest lead at 48-30 midway through the third quarter. The Yellow Jacket defense held GC scoreless for the first 5:35 of the third period. R-MC would outscore GC 16-4 in the period and take a 53-34 heading to the final quarter.
Williams hit a pair of free throws to start the fourth period, extended the lead to 21 at 55-34 with 8:20 remaining. Following a pair of baskets by the Quakers, Ross and Williams hit jumpers to make it 59-38 with 6:20 left. A layup by Arrington gave the Yellow Jackets a lead of two dozen at 68-44 with 1:45 remaining. GC would have the final six points to make the final 68-50.
By The Numbers:
R-MC had three scorers in double figures. Along with 22 by Williams, Ross and Arrington both added 16.
The Yellow Jackets shot 49% from the floor (27-55) and 45% on treys (5-11). R-MC hit 9 of 11 free throws for 82%.
R-MC had a 38-25 advantage on the boards. Williams had 15, including six offensive rebounds. Hatfield grabbed five and Ross had four.
The Yellow Jackets had a 38-26 edge on points in the paint.
For The Record:
Williams was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Ross and Hatfield were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Yellow Jackets have won nine straight games and 12 of their past 13 contests.
R-MC is 10-3 all-time in ODAC Championship games, all under head coach Carroll LaHaye. R-MC won titles in 1996, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2020. The Yellow Jackets have won the crown in their past eight appearances in the championship game.
Williams has scored in double figures in 24 straight games and had tallied 20 points in seven of the past eight contests.
Ross has scored in double figures in eight straight contests and in 21 total this season.
Up Next:
Randolph-Macon earns the ODAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will be on Monday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.
