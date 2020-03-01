One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorist was killed after a two-vehicle crash along northbound I-95 Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
It happened just south of Exit 78.
State Police said a Honda, 2-door sedan, was traveling northbound I-95 when it struck the jersey wall on the right, then veered left and struck the jersey wall on the left side.
The driver exited the vehicle, attempted to cross the interstate and was struck by a Nissan sedan in the middle lane.
The driver of the Honda succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.