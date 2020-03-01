Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs Delaware St.

SENIOR STUDS: Norfolk State's Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to account for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 38.7 percent of the 230 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 22 of 55 over the last five games. He's also converted 86.8 percent of his foul shots this season.