Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin allowed one run in two innings against St. Louis in his spring training debut. The pace of his workload slowed this spring following the Nationals' run to the World Series championship. Corbin was the last of Washington's projected starters to make a Grapefruit League appearance. Corbin threw 202 innings regular-season innings last year and 23 1/3 more in the postseason.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 20 points, including a buzzer-beating, 60-foot shot to end a sensational first half for No. 24 Michigan State in a 78-66 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Saturday night. The loss denied the Terrapins' bid to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Spartans bolted to a 17-5 lead and never trailed in dealing Maryland its first home loss of the season. When the teams played two weeks earlier, the Terps scored the game's final 14 points to pull out a 67-60 victory. Jalen Smith had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mamadi Diakite made a short, go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr. under the basket with 3.7 seconds left and Virginia ended a three-game home losing streak against No. 7 Duke with a 52-50 victory. Huff led Virginia with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots, none bigger than when he rejected Carey's attempt from in close with the Cavaliers leading 51-50. Huff also ripped the ball away, was fouled and made one of two free throws at the other end. Tre Jones tried an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed, allowing the surging Cavaliers to claim their sixth victory in a row and leap-frog the Blue Devils into third place in the ACC standings with a week left in the season. Carey had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles' bullpen had the highest ERA in all of major league baseball last year. From 2012-2016, the Orioles had one of baseball's best with Zack Britton, Brad Brach and Darren O'Day. Those three were traded in July 2018, leaving Mychal Givens and Richard Bleier as the most experienced relievers. Last year, both Givens and Bleier struggled, but in August, the bullpen was helped by the arrival of Hunter Harvey, who was Baltimore's top draft choice in 2013, but whose advance was slowed by injuries. A healthy Harvey could mean a stronger bullpen in 2020.