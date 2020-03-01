Forecast: March eases in like a lamb

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a chilly start, March warms up nicely, leading to a warmer than average week.
SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers possible mainly west of I-95 late in the day. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Warm with showers likely, especially afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Morning showers possible in Southern VA. Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 60 (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for a few sprinkles. Lows near 40, highs mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
