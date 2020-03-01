Fire crews respond to church fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire responded to a church fire Sunday morning.
Fire Marshall Henry Rosenbaum said a crew responded to Hunton Baptist Church, located on Greenwood Road, at 7:32 a.m.
Rosenbaum told NBC12 that a church member called the Henrico 911 Center and said they could smell smoke in the church.
When Henrico Fire personnel arrived, they found a light haze in the entire church.
All members of the church had evacuated.
A small fire was in the attic above the educational rooms.
There’s no word yet on what started the fire.
Sunday’s church service will take place as scheduled at 11 a.m.
The church’s childcare, educational services and evening activities are cancelled for Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.