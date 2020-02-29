Tractor trailer driver dies in early morning crash on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday.
State Police said that it happened around 3:42 a.m., at northbound I-95, south of Sliding Hill Road (exit 86).
The preliminary investigation reveals that a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a male, 37, of Midlothian, VA., was traveling southbound I-95 when he veered across the median striking a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes of I-95.
The man driving the tractor trailer lost control, striking the guardrail and overturned.
The tractor lost its load of boxed vegetables and had a diesel leak due to the damage.
Unfortunately, the tractor trailer driver succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
The 37-year-old man in the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
An adult male passenger in the jeep was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police have not released the name of the man killed.
