Tim Kaine campaigns for Joe Biden in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senator Tim Kaine was in the Richmond area today campaigning for presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Kaine made multiple stops on the campaign trail in Richmond, first speaking at the Virginia War Memorial before making his way to a “canvass kickoff event” on Robinson St. in Richmond.
“We need decency in the White House," Kaine said at the event. “We need somebody in the White House that parent, teacher, and ministers that can say, here’s somebody you can emulate. Here’s somebody you could be a patriot like him, you can talk like he does.”
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has also given his endorsement to the former V.P. after his large victory in the South Carolina primary Saturday.
Joe Biden is expected to attend a campaign event with Kaine in Norfolk Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.