Richmond Raceway to host NTT INDYCAR SERIES open test in March

Dixon (2003, 2009) and Sam Hornish Jr. (2002, 2006) are tied for the most wins in INDYCAR history at Richmond. Hornish, who is retired, is a three-time series champion (2001, 2002, and 2006). Kanaan (2008) joins Helio Castroneves and Dixon as the only active NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers who have won races previously at Richmond. To learn more about the history of INDYCAR at Richmond, visit their website.