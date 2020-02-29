NFL Hall of Famer, Willier Lanier, to attend Tackle Reading event in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Pro Football Hall of Famer, Willie Lanier, will join Richmond author, BK Fulton, to read to K-5 students attending Crestwood Elementary School in Chesterfield on Monday, March 2.
Lanier and Fulton will be participating in the 4th Annual Tackle Reading event, a movement to promote a love of literacy with a passion for football.
This year, Tackle Reading is organizing over 32 NFL teams, players, coaches and alumni to visit elementary schools across the United States to read to children. March 2 is National Read Across America Day.
Tackle Reading was founded by Richmond native, Kathryn Starke, an urban literacy consultant with a goal to change reading in inner-city schools across America.
On March 2, Willie Lanier will read to Crestwood Elementary students from BK Fulton’s children’s book series, Mr. Business: The Adventures of Little BK, a 7-book children’s series completed in December 2019.
With a belief that “Readers Become Leaders,” Mr. Business takes a look back at the author’s life and lessons learned growing up as a third-grader in Hampton, Va. Mr. Business uses wisdom and humor to illustrate how children can turn negatives into positives and channel their dreams into personal and professional success.
In addition to the entire series being available on Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and Caribu, BK Fulton is providing the books to all participating Tackle Reading elementary schools.
For more information, visit the Tackle Reading website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.