RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Insurify recently conducted a study on the most popular cars in America this year, by state.
The most popular car in Virginia this year is the Honda Accord, according to a recent study by Insurify.
Rankings in this study are based on Insurify’s analysis of over 2 million insurance applications.
The most popular car models in each state were determined based on the number of owners of each model.
These cars were then ranked based on the number of states in which they occupied the number one slot, in terms of popularity.
The full report can be found online.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.