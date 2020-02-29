Michael Rapaport Tour to make stops in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Michael Rapaport will be stopping in Richmond for his comedy tour at the Funny Bone on March 6th and 7th.
Rapaport is an American actor and comedian appearing in over sixty films and TV shows (Friends, Boston Public, Prison Break, Justified, and Black-ish) since the early 1990s, and he currently stars in the Netflix series Atypical.
Some of Rapaport’s other notable film roles include:
True Romance (1993), Higher Learning (1995), Cop Land (1997), Deep Blue Sea (1999), Beautiful Girls (1996) and The Heat (2013).
He also directed the award-winning documentaries, Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011), The ESPN 30 for 30 and When The Garden Was Eden (2014).
Rapaport is also the host of the “I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.”
For more information, visit his comedy website.
