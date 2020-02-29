Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-VIRGINIA-REDISTRICTING
Northam signals last-minute involvement in redistricting row
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is considering floating an alternative redistricting plan as his fellow Democrats remain deadlocked on how best to draw new congressional and legislative maps next year. Northam's administration says it's considering a range of options, including drafting new legislation or calling a special session. Democrats, including Northam, have made redistricting reform a key campaign plank. But the party has been split on whether to support a proposed constitutional amendment that passed the GOP-led General Assembly last year with broad bipartisan support, or to back a different proposal friendlier to the new Democratic majority.
Gov. Northam-backed gun control bills pass in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Parts of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's sweeping gun control legislation have won final passage in the General Assembly. Lawmakers gave final passage to several pieces of gun control legislation Friday. That includes a red flag bill to allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others, and legislation giving local governments more authority to ban guns in public places. Virginia has become the epicenter of the nation's gun debate after Democrats took full control of the General Assembly last year on an aggressive gun-control platform. Northam is set to get seven out of eight gun control measures passed this year.
In Virginia, a push to save country's 'cleanest' coal plant
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials from southwest Virginia have mounted a huge push to oppose the possible early closure of one of the country's newest coal plants. The Dominion Energy facility in Wise County that opened eight years ago is frequently touted as the cleanest of its type. It could close decades sooner than expected under a sweeping rewrite of Virginia’s energy generation policy. Democrats are advancing the changes through the General Assembly, saying they will help address climate change. The plant's supporters have called its potential early retirement a “tragedy” that would blow a hole in the budgets of two localities and devastate the region.
Gun charge yields year in prison for man with neo-Nazi ties
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man with ties to a violent neo-Nazi group has been sentenced to a year in prison for weapons violations. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Jon Thomasberg of McLean admitted as part of a plea bargain in federal court in Alexandria that he bought a semiautomatic rifle for another person and that he possessed weapons while abusing psychedelic drugs. Prosecutors say Thomasberg was a leader and recruiter for a Virginia-based cell of a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. At a sentencing hearing Friday, Thomasberg apologized and said he's renouncing his racist ideology. Prosecutors had sought an 18-month sentence.
Bill allows new birth certificate for transgender people
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia legislature recently passed a bill that will allow transgender individuals to receive a new birth certificate, something advocates said will help transgender people acquire documentation in alignment with their identity. Senate Bill 657, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, will allow a person to receive a new birth certificate to reflect the change of sex without the requirement of surgery. The individual seeking a new birth certificate also may list a new name if they provide a certified copy of a court order of the name change. The bill requires proof from a health care provider that the individual went through “clinically appropriate treatment for gender transition.”
Virginia man gets 15 years in 1-year-old's beating death
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating death of his 1-year-old daughter. News outlets report 32-year-old John Robert Shore pleaded guilty to non-capital murder in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday. Prosecutors say Shore claimed Oaklyn Leigh Owens fell out of her crib before her death in January 2019. Records instead showed she died from repeated blunt force trauma to the head. Shore's defense argued Oaklyn's death was an accident, but a deputy Commonwealth's attorney pointed to evidence showing police found a fresh hole in the wall in Shore's bedroom and blood on a bed that both contained Oaklyn's DNA.
Sanders' appeal tested in moderate Virginia on Super Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bernie Sanders doesn’t need to win Virginia to have a successful Super Tuesday, but he probably can’t afford a big loss there, either. The state is a key test for the Vermont senator's ability to consolidate his position as clear front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary. Virginia is leaning increasingly blue but has long favored moderates over populists. It also could still flip back to President Donald Trump in November, making it one of the few major swing states voting among the 14 casting ballots Tuesday. Weak Virginia results could reinforce fears that Sanders will struggle to win over legions of centrists he'd likely need against Trump.
Securities agents sue 2 SC utility execs over nuclear fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials say two former executives at a South Carolina utility lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of construction of two nuclear reactors taking more than a billion dollars out of the pockets of investors and ratepayers. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas along with the utility's former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne on Thursday. Dominion Energy of Virginia bought the South Carolina utility last year and was also included in the suit. Criminal charges were not filed.