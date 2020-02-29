Lanes open after two-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have charged a man in connection to a motor-vehicle accident Saturday involving a vehicle carrying a toddler.
State Police and Henrico Police responded to the crash around 3:27 p.m. on I-95 South near the E. Parham Road exit (mile marker 83).
“The preliminary investigation reveals that traffic was slowing to avoid debris in the right lane of southbound I-95,” police said.
Authorities said a Chrysler van driven by a 30-year-old woman was driving south and had to brake quickly to avoid hitting the debris. A Dodge Ram, driven by a 29-year-old man, rear-ended the van.
The South center lane, right lane and right shoulder were closed for a few hours.
According to Virginia 511, the accident was cleared around 5:30 p.m.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seat belt. The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
“A three-year-old back seat passenger was properly restrained in a child safety seat,” police said. “The child was checked at the scene did not sustain injuries but was transported for observation.”
The driver of the truck had minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital. The 29-year-old now faces a charge of following too close.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.