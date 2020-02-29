Innsbrook Foundation to hold 11th annual Innsbrook’s St. Paddy’s Palooza

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - The Innsbrook Foundation will be holding its 11th annual St. Paddy’s Palooza festival at the Innsbrook Pavilion on Saturday, March 14th from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The festival will include games and Irish-themed attractions including live music, Irish bagpipers and dancers, retail vendors, face painting, a rock wall, bounce house, pony rides, barrel train, and more. Entry to the festival is free with a $5 donation.
Games and attractions are “pay as you go.” Food and beer will also be available for purchase.
Innsbrook Foundation Executive Director Yvonne Mastromano said, “We appreciate our sponsors, vendors, and volunteers whose support is vital to our ability to put on events that engage the members of our community. We hope the members of our community enjoy our events and are aware that their attendance at our events helps local charities and businesses, and fuels our economy.”
The signature hot air balloon cave attraction featuring a decommissioned, full-size hot air balloon for kids and families to play inside will also return to the event. Tickets for this attraction and others will range from $2-$5.
Mastromano said, “The Hot Air Balloon Cave at St. Paddy’s Palooza is the best playground your children have ever experienced. With over 1,000 square feet and hundreds of beach, balls give them the wide-open space they need to run and jump to their heart’s content. They have fun, you have happy children, and it benefits an amazing charity. It’s the ultimate win-win-win!”
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to support research for childhood cancer.
The Innsbrook Foundation is a non-profit that promotes the Innsbrook brand through events that engage the community, foster business development and encourage philanthropy.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.