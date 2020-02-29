Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 10 points of his 30 points in an 82-second span of the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak with a 129-119 win over the Washington Wizards. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Jordan Clarkson had 20 off the bench and Mike Conley 16 as the Jazz salvaged the last of their six-game homestand. Bradley Beal maintained his torrid scoring for Washington, finishing with 42 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Thomas Bryant scored 16 and Rui Hachimura had 15 for Washington.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is hosting its 75th annual basketball tournament this week. The Division II conference consists of historically black colleges from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Basketball is the focus, yet it sometimes seems like a mere afterthought for the fans who return year after year for the week-long event that features food, music and plenty of partying. Former CIAA player A.J. English calls it a ‘family reunion.’
UNDATED (AP) — Duke will be looking to bounce back from its double-overtime loss at Wake Forest when it visits Virginia this weekend. The Blue Devils have won three straight on Virginia's home floor and swept the eventual national champions in two regular season meetings last season. Virginia is surging with five straight wins and has locked up no worse than fourth place in the ACC this year.