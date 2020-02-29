Grand Opening of GRTC Route 111: Rt 1/Falling Creek/Tyler

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On March 16, at 2:30 p.m, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Grand Opening of the new local bus service on Route 1 in Chesterfield County will take place.
The route will be located along a 7.6-mile corridor between the Food Lion in North Chesterfield and John Tyler Community College in Chester.
This new service is established with funding from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s (DRPT) two-year demonstration grant program (80% of the cost), and matched with a local 20% contribution from Chesterfield County. Bus service will operate Monday through Saturday every 30 minutes, connecting communities with shopping destinations, restaurants, job opportunities, and higher education.
The event will be held on March 16, at 2:30 p.m., at the Talley Workforce Center in the Nicholas Center on the Chester campus of John Tyler Community College. Light refreshments will be served. Free parking for the event is available on Tyler’s campus, and the new Route 111 also has a bus stop conveniently located on Tyler’s campus.
Opening remarks will be given by Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joseph P. Casey. Additional guest speakers include Chesterfield County Supervisor Jim Ingle (Bermuda District), DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell, GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm, and Tyler Director of Governmental and Administrative Services Fred Taylor. A formal ribbon cutting will occur at the conclusion of guest speeches at approximately 3:25 P.M. After the event at Tyler, invited guests will board a bus for a guided tour of Route 111. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 4:00 p.m.
Please RSVP your availability and intention to ride the bus tour to carrie.rosepace@ridegrtc.com.
