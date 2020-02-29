African American church in Amelia Country plays important part in history

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A 137-year-old church in Amelia County plays an important part of Virginia history.
During the 1800s, the church formerly known as Mount Herman Presbyterian served as a hub for the black community along with six other churches.
Since it was established in 1882, four of its sister churches have been torn down; it’s now one of two still standing.
If these walls could talk, they'd speak of the heart-warming joy and heartbreaking loss this church has endured over the years.
“It was in dire need, really bad shape,” said owner Beth Stanley.
Instead of tearing it down Stanley saw the need to bring this church back to life.
“Why not save it? Why not let another generation come into this church and use it to what it was intended to be back in the 1800s?” said Stanley.
Renovating from top to bottom, Beth uncovered more than she expected. But along with the years of wear and tear, Beth uncovered layers of history.
“Up in the ceiling we found out that there were raccoons that had lived up there for a very long time. It had termite damage everywhere the floors were rooted,” said Stanley. “When I learned the history of the church I felt a tremendous need to save it.”
This historic African American church was founded by Samantha Jane Neil, a missionary from Pennsylvania who traveled to Amelia County to find her husband’s body after he was killed during the Civil War.
Sadly she didn’t find him, but she did make a discovery.
“She found a tremendous need for education," said Stanley. “She decide she wanted to stay here in Amelia County, and educated the free black slaves that were here.”
Samantha started her first school under an oak tree next to this blacksmith building. Everyone in town knows it’s one of these two oak trees but only Samantha knows which one.
“It didn’t matter if they were black or white she just felt like they needed to be educated. She felt like she was going to be the one to do it,” said Stanley.
Her class quickly expanded into the formation of six African-American churches and several schools.
“She was eager to offer Christianity and also education," said Stanley.
Out of the six churches, only two remain.
“It’s the only one in its original form. It has not had any additions added to it,” said Stanley.
Standing on its original brick foundation, this church serves as a representation of Samantha’s work.
“Amelia should be very proud of her and what she did,” said Stanley.
This church is currently up for sale and Beth hopes to find a seller that will keep this place as a place of worship.
