Virginia Commonwealth Police probe student newspaper thefts

RICHMOND, Va. - Police at Virginia Commonwealth University are investigating reports that members of the school's Student Government Association removed stacks of the student newspaper after it reported on alleged conflicts within the organization.
A university spokesman told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that students could face criminal charges if they are found to have unlawfully removed copies of The Commonwealth Times.
Campus police became involved Wednesday when an editor reported seeing SGA members taking the newspapers from campus kiosks.
A front-page article described how some students complained of harassment and a toxic environment within the student government.
