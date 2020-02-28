Tickets on sale for Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Tickets are now on sale for two performances of Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!
The show will feature Sesame Street favorite pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more!
“From the moment the curtain rises, parents and children alike will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb. Planning a party isn’t easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish,” a release said.
The shows will be on April 28 and 29 at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on the Sesame Street Live website, Ticketmaster or at the Tri-City Designs Box Office located at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.
