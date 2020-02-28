A story with sole: Virginia family launches shoe line that supports adoption

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia family decided to enter the shoe business and use some of its sales to help adoptive parents.
Shoes take us on some of life’s greatest journeys, and for the Hensley family, one of life’s greatest journies has been - adoption.
“When I was being able to be in the delivery room with Eli and being able to, like, as soon as she gave birth, she said, ‘hand him to his mom.' And so she placed Eli in my arms, and it was just an amazing experience,” said Hensley.
Adoption brought Adam and Ashley Hensley their second son, Eli, joining big brother, Caden. And adoption again joined them with their daughter, Ella.
“They asked us can you come to the hospital and before we even knew where we were going to go, we said yes!” said Ashley. “We were ready to go anywhere they were willing to send us.”
“To care for another child, it doesn’t get any better than that,” added her husband, Adam.
And that incredible walk through life, now brightened by three little children, brought Ashley to another idea: shoes.
They’re called Seecaas - A word created from the first letter of each of their names, along with their dog’s name.
“The straps are actually removable so you can wear them with the straps on or straps off,” said Ashley, describing the Seecaas shoes she designed. “So you can wear them different ways. Insole that you can take off and wash. Triangles made with recyclable threads. Triangles are the symbols for adoption”
It’s a mission built straight from their hearts.
“If you’re in a position to help someone else, versus stashing it away in a savings account, I think you should probably help other people," said Adam "You know, pass it on.”
Through the sale of their shoes, the Hensleys are giving out scholarships to adoptive families, to help alleviate some of the financial burdens of the process.
“I think adoption was actually placed in our lives for a reason and so now we are just trying to use that reason to help others," said Hensley.
The shoes are designed with busy moms in mind, along with adoption, shown by the triangles in the pattern.
“I wanted a good comfortable, fashionable flat that you know, you could wear to work, you could wear on the go, you could wear to be fashionable, you could just wear it - all ages could wear it,” said Ashley.
Families can apply for help through Seccaas Hope for Adoption here. And anyone can shop for Seecaas here!
