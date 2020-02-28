2 police officers injured in Henrico motel fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two police officers were injured in a Henrico motel fire Thursday night.
Firefighters and police were called to the fire at the Capitol Inn in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Road around 9 p.m.
Police were first on the scene when one hotel room was on fire and went door-to-door to get people out.
When firefighters for to the scene, fire and smoke could be seen coming from a first level room.
Fire officials said the fire spread to four other rooms.
When police were evacuating people, fire officials said two officers received minor injures. They are being checked out.
A total of 16 people were displaced. Motel staff provided housing for them.
Officials said the room that caught fire was not occupied at the time but they do not believe it to be suspicious.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Williamsburg Road is closed between Lewis Road and Sanburne Parkway.
