‘She stayed asleep the entire time’: 6-day-old baby evacuated during Henrico motel fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Repairs are underway at a Henrico motel after fire severely damaged five rooms leaving 16 people, including a newborn, displaced.
Henrico Fire and Police responded to the Capitol Inn on Williamsburg Road near the airport just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
Two police officers were hospitalized for minor injuries sustained during the evacuation process but are expected to be released Friday.
Tashara Matthews' room thankfully wasn't one of the severely damaged ones, and she said she was lucky to have made it out because the smoke alarm never went off.
“We were in the room and I heard someone yell fire and I looked at my fiance... and he went and looked,” Matthews said. “Some other people who live here say some people have smoke detectors, some people don’t," Matthews said.
The Henrico Fire Marshal confirms that is true. Some rooms did not have working smoke detectors. Matthews said she found hers while cleaning.
"I found the smoke detector, but it was in the drawer," she added.
However, the Fire Marshal said it’s not just management's responsibility. The people living at the motel have make sure there are working smoke detectors too.
"Last night just taught us to be careful and watch our surroundings because it could have been way worse than what it was last night," Matthews said.
Matthews is thankful it wasn't though, especially for her four-year-old son and newborn baby Caprice Brown.
"She stayed asleep the entire time," Matthews said.
Six days into her life, little Caprice has already had an eventful one.
"It was frantic,” Matthews said. “You smelled smoke, everyone was out here, there were people who brought their cars here and they said you have kids? Get in the car, get in the car, get in the car."
Matthews said everyone was extremely helpful during the fire, including officers who tried to alert everyone.
"We were already out of our room, but we saw them knocking so hard on everyone's door saying get out, get out,” she added.
Motel management provided housing for the people who were displaced. Matthews said the owner has been extremely helpful in the past month since they’ve lived at the motel.
Matthews and her family moved back to the motel Friday and are working towards a more permanent housing solution.
“My fiance is doing everything he can to provide and make sure we have everything we need as far as paying for the motel, food, water, everything,” she said. “Like I said I have her and I don’t want to be living here forever.”
However, the fire is certainly a story Matthews plans to tell Caprice in the future.
"Your first week of life was pretty hard, but we made it through, we definitely made it through," she said.
Matthews added a lot of the clothes and baby items are filled with smoke from fire.
Management of the motel contacted the American Red Cross to help the families displaced by the fire.
The Fire Marshal believes the fire started in an unoccupied room at the time and doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.