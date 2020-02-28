Richmond halts library late fees in hopes of increasing usage, accessibility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Library (RPL) will no longer issue fines to people who fail to return library materials on time. The move hopes to increase the usage and accessibility of the library system.
According to the city, fines on overdue materials disproportionately affect low-income, African American and Hispanic communities.
“I was proud to advocate for this equitable change,” said Mayor Stoney. “A welcoming library is a key pillar of the community and provides a gateway to the world of learning and opportunity for personal progress. Ending fines is an accepted practice that won’t put pressure on our system and will alleviate the burden on our most vulnerable Richmonders.”
Despite the burden on certain patrons, overdue fines comprise less than one percent of the RPL’s total budget.
By eliminating fines, the city hopes residents of all backgrounds will feel more comfortable and welcome using the breadth of academic, artistic, and financial resources the library offers.
Richmond joins over 200 municipalities across the country that have eliminated overdue fines, which has been endorsed by the largest professional association of librarians in the United States, the American Library Association. Many of these communities have witnessed an increase in library patronage by ten percent or more.
The library system will still charge fees for items that are damaged or are considered lost.
