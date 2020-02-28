Richmond director looks to create short film on battling veteran depression

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond film director is asking for your help as he’s putting together a 20 min short film centered around depression.
The film called Angels focuses on a young black veteran who is battling with depression after returning home from the war.
On the day the veteran decided to take his life, he comes across a woman who changes his perspective and decides to help.
The director says the goal behind this film is to open a dialogue about mental health and depression.
“So many times in our lives we have people who treat people like their depressed, and when people just treat you like a regular person just with these feelings and let you vent every once in a while - like that’s a big deal,” said Director Brandon Hughes.
In addition to this short film, on Friday Governor Ralph Northam will discuss efforts to prevent veteran suicide with Virginia legislators.
If you would like to help fund this film, click here.
