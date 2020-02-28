Police investigating after 3 shot in Richmond

February 27, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after three people were shot in Richmond on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Stockton Street just after 6:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

At the scene, police found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were treated and released at the scene.

A short time later, a third victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

