Police investigating after 3 shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after three people were shot in Richmond on Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Stockton Street just after 6:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, police found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were treated and released at the scene.
A short time later, a third victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
