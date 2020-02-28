Police: Henrico shooting suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a man suspected of shooting a woman in Henrico on Wednesday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Stafford.
On Feb. 26, Henrico police were called to a domestic-related shooting along the 2800 block of Hilliard Road just after 9 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a woman with a “significant injury” and she was transported to the hospital where she is in stable condition.
“Henrico County detectives quickly identified the suspect as Patrick Lamar Jones, 42, of Richmond, VA. Warrants were obtained for attempted murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,” authorities said in a release.
On Feb. 27, Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Hampton Inn around 6:17 p.m. after Jones was spotted in the parking lot.
When deputies arrived, officials say Jones tried leaving the area but were able to stop his vehicle in the parking lot.
“The suspect then brandished a firearm and shot himself in the head,” authorities said.
Jones was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
The Hilliard Road remains under investigation.
