Police: Foul play suspected after dead body found in ditch

SKIPPERS, Va. (WWBT) - Foul play is suspected after a dead body was found in a ditch in Greensville County, police say.
On Feb. 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an unresponsive person lying face down in a ditch bank in the south end area of Rolling Acres.
When police arrived, the person was already deceased.
According to police, foul play is suspected in this case.
Anyone with information should contact the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.
