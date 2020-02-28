Parking restrictions in Richmond to be in place during Primary Election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several parking restrictions will be in place in Richmond during the Primary Election on Tuesday.
The parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate those working the elections and chief election officers.
No parking will be allowed in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 3.
- Three parking meters/pay stations on the west side of the Main Library (Election Officer placard must be displayed)
- All parking meters/pay stations on 9th and 10th streets between Broad and Marshall streets (Election Officer placard must be displayed)
- All parking meters/pay stations on the north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th streets (Election Officer placard must be displayed)
- The north side of Palmyra Avenue in the block of Hermitage Methodist Home (a polling location) will be designated for voters and election officers only
- Three parking meters on the south side of Grace Street in the vicinity of Dominion Place at 1025 West Grace St., which is a polling location
- All parking on the north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison streets will be designated for voters and election officers only
- All parking on the west side of North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue will be designated for voters and election officers only
- All parking on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive will be designated for voters and election officers only
All restrictions for pay stations and parking meters around City Hall will remain in place on March 4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Towing and ticketing will be enforced for these areas.
