No. 7 Duke looks for road win vs Virginia

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Virginia has been fueled by senior leadership while Duke has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have collectively scored 53 percent of Virginia's points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of all Duke scoring, including 62 percent of the team's points over its last five.