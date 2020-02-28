News to Know for Feb. 28: Three people shot; Officers injured in fire; War memorial opening; Bill pushes more student vaccines; Chilly temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Chilly weather to end the month with Saturday the coldest day before the big warmup
Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, high upper 40s to around 50.
Slight chance (30%) of a shower or snow shower late afternoon or evening.
A bill in Richmond could add more required vaccines for students.
According to WVEC, the Virginia Department of Health requires nine vaccinations, however, that number could grow to 13.
The bill passed the House of Delegates and Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.
Richmond police are investigating after three people were shot in Richmond on Thursday evening.
At the scene, police found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were treated and released at the scene.
A short time later, a third victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Two police officers were injured in a Henrico motel fire Thursday night.
Firefighters and police were called to the fire at the Capitol Inn in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Road around 9 p.m.
When police were evacuating people, fire officials said two officers received minor injures. They are being checked out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Senator Tim Kaine will speak at the Virginia War Memorial for the grand opening ceremony of the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion.
The war memorial will also dedicate the “Shrine of Memory for the Global War on Terrorism and Beyond”.
The expansion will make space for the servicemen and women who lost their lives on 9-11.
The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday.
About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.
Many of the seats Democrats won in the 2018 elections as they built a House majority are from moderate swing districts where lawmakers fear voters would rebel if the party nominates Sanders to head the ticket in November.
The Charles City road bridge is still closed over I-295 north after the tractor-trailer fire Wednesday morning.
Crews are still trying to assess damage to the bridge.
You can get around the closure by taking South Laburnum Avenue to Darbytown Road.
GalaxyCon will take place at the Richmond Convention Center today and through this weekend.
At this three-day festival of fandom, you can meet celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, gamers and more.
General admission tickets start at $30.
