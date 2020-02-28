Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Richmond convenience store

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 2:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another at a convenience store earlier this month.

Officers were called to the store in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. When they arrived, a man was found inside with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound; he had been shot outside the store.

Deangelo Hunt, 38, is now charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with further information on the shooting should call police at 804-646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

