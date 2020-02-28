Latest Virginia poll puts Biden in front, ahead of ‘Super Tuesday’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the last sets of polling data before “Super Tuesday” puts Joe Biden ahead of the pack - but not by much.
The Wasson Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University shows Biden having 22 percent of the vote.
Bernie Sanders pulls in 17 percent, followed by Mike Bloomberg at 13 percent.
Sanders is within the margin of error to beat Biden, the same can be said for Mike Bloomberg, as he tries to catch Sanders.
Looking at the rest of the crowded field, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren had the same level of support at 8 percent. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer round out the pack at 5 percent and 1 percent.
Even though he’s out of the race, Andrew Yang got 5 percent of the vote - That’s because the poll was taken between Feb. 3 and 23 and Yang didn’t drop out of the race until Feb. 11 after the New Hampshire primary.
