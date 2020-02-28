Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA REDISTRICTING
Virginia in the spotlight as decision on redistricting looms
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats are in the spotlight as they argue over how legislative and congressional boundaries should be drawn. Redistricting reform has been a top priority for Democrats both in Virginia and around the country after a tea party wave a decade ago helped Republicans convert big electoral wins into favorable congressional and state legislative maps. Democrats have said those maps were political gerrymanders that helped accelerate polarization and entrench minority rule. But Virginia Democrats are split on what redistricting forms should look like. Lawmakers are continuing to put off any final decisions as this year's legislative session winds to a close.
AP-US-NEO-NAZI-WEAPONS
Feds seek 18 months for Virginia man with neo-Nazi ties
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking an 18-month sentence for an alleged neo-Nazi from northern Virginia who pleaded guilty last year to weapons violations. Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Jon Thomasberg of McLean admitted as part of a plea bargain in federal court in Alexandria that he bought a semiautomatic rifle for another person and that he possessed weapons while abusing psychedelic drugs. Prosecutors say Thomasberg was a leader and recruiter for a Virginia-based cell of a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. Thomasberg is one of more than a dozen people with ties to Atomwaffen who has faced federal charges since the group was formed in 2016. he will be sentenced Friday.
AP-US-UTILITY-EXECUTIVES-CHARGED
Securities agents sue 2 SC utility execs over nuclear fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials say two former executives at a South Carolina utility lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of construction of two nuclear reactors taking more than a billion dollars out of the pockets of investors and ratepayers. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas along with the utility's former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne on Thursday. Dominion Energy of Virginia bought the South Carolina utility last year and was also included in the suit. Criminal charges were not filed.
VIRGINIA-CARBON PLAN
Virginia moves toward joining cap-and-trade program
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to a measure that would make the state a full participant in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate carbon cap-and-trade program. The House and Senate both held final votes late Wednesday night on two companion measures, sending them to Gov. Ralph Northam, whose administration supports joining the program as a way to reduce carbon emissions from the electric power sector. The bills largely advanced along party lines. Supporters said joining the program will help address climate change. Opponents say it will do little to address a global issue and will amount to a tax on ratepayers.
ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-VIRGINIA
Sanders' appeal tested in moderate Virginia on Super Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bernie Sanders doesn’t need to win Virginia to have a successful Super Tuesday, but he probably can’t afford a big loss there, either. The state is a key test for the Vermont senator's ability to consolidate his position as clear front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary. Virginia is leaning increasingly blue but has long favored moderates over populists. It also could still flip back to President Donald Trump in November, making it one of the few major swing states voting among the 14 casting ballots Tuesday. Weak Virginia results could reinforce fears that Sanders will struggle to win over legions of centrists he'll likely need against Trump.
ELECTION 2020-NERVOUS DEMOCRATS
Sanders' rise fuels Dems' angst; Pelosi won't intervene
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are increasingly anxious about Bernie Sanders and the damage they feel the party's presidential front-runner could do to their prospects of retaining House control. There are also growing questions about what, if anything, Speaker Nancy Pelosi should do about it. Sanders has been the big winner in Democrats' initial presidential contests. The self-proclaimed democratic socialist could be heading toward more victories within the next week. Many of the seats Democrats won in the 2018 elections as they built a House majority are from moderate swing districts where lawmakers fear voters would rebel if the party nominates Sanders to head the ticket in November.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SUPER-TUESDAY
Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden's strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place. But it's also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests. About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.
CNS-MENTAL HEALTH ABSENCE
Lawmakers OK excused absences for student mental health
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The General Assembly passed an amended bill that will allow K-12 students excused absences for mental health issues and will create uniformity for how Virginia school districts address emotional and mental health needs within its schools. House Bill 308, introduced by Arlington Democratic Del. Patrick Hope would give the Virginia Department of Education until Dec. 31 to establish guidelines for public school districts to grant students excused absences if they are dealing with mental or behavioral health issues. DOE spokesman Charles Pyle said it’s too early to know what guidance the DOE would issue.