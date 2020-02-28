Innsbrook After Hours nominated as best outdoor country music venue

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook After Hours has been nominated by the Academy of Country Music as one fo the best outdoor venues for country music.
This is the first time the Glen Allen venue has been nominated by the ACM.
The other nominees include Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, Ohio, and The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama.
The 2020 season lineup includes country acts Jamey Johnson, Billy Currington, and Aaron Lewis as well as Get The Led Out, Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart, and Train.
“We are excited and humbled to be nominated by the Academy of Country Music. It is a great way to start our 35th season,” said Larry Creeger, President of EventMakers-USA and Executive Producer of the Innsbrook After Hours series. “Our team has worked tirelessly to provide fans in Central Virginia with incredible music experiences year after year, and it is rewarding to see all of their hard work recognized in this way.”
