Howard looks to end streak vs Norfolk State

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have collectively scored 42 percent of Norfolk State's points this season. For Howard, Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Nate Garvey have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's total scoring, including 66 percent of all Bison points over their last five.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 27.8 percent of the 133 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He's also made 66.9 percent of his free throws this season.