Home security company creating nearly 600 jobs in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A home security company will establish a new customer support operation in Henrico County, creating 572 new jobs.
SimpliSafe, a leading producer of self-installed home security systems, will invest $5.5 million to establish the facility in the Willow Lawn area of Henrico County. Virginia successfully beat out North Carolina for the project.
“SimpliSafe’s decision to locate its second U.S. customer support operation in our Commonwealth shows great confidence in Henrico County’s infrastructure and talented workforce,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Securing this project is a significant win that will have positive economic effects throughout the Greater Richmond region. We are pleased to welcome SimpliSafe to its new home in Virginia, and look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth in the home security industry.”
Governor Northam approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico County with the project.
The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“We are proud to now call Virginia and Henrico County our second home,” said SimpliSafe CEO Christian Cerda in a release. “SimpliSafe has been expanding rapidly, and we are excited to partner with the talented, diverse workforce in the Richmond region to continue keeping more and more Americans safe. We aim to offer a fast-growing and innovative workplace culture and are thrilled to find ready-made facilities at Willow Lawn. Once personalized, we’ll have a brand new, state-of-the-art contact center to provide world-class customer care. We have a lot of hiring to do and are excited to get started.”
The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and continues to lead the way in delivering innovative home security services. It provides home security devices, 24-hour monitoring, and software that enables homeowners to arm and disarm their system from virtually any location.
The company has doubled in size since 2018 and is projected to continue its rapid growth.
