Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots for his fifth shutout of the season to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-0 victory over the Washington Capitals. Dmitry Kulikov, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg. The Jets killed off three penalties and are 16 of 16 on the penalty kill in their last 10 games. Hellebuyck tied Columbus' Elvis Merzlikins and Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury for the NHL lead in shutouts. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves for Washington two days after the Capitals won the first game of the home-and-home series 4-3 in a shootout.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle says he found a unique way to calm his nerves when he pitched in the World Series: He put lavender oil on his glove. Doolittle credits the club's director of mental conditioning for coming up with the idea for using that soothing scent to help deal with the stress of the postseason. Doolittle says that was a factor in going from a rocky regular season to success in October. The team's bullpen transformed from a struggling unit to a strength down the stretch — and the Nationals hope that upward trend continues in 2020.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress are asking baseball's Hall of Fame to elect Curt Flood. Flood sacrificed his career to advocate for free agency. The star center fielder refused a trade in 1969 and filed a lawsuit challenging baseball's reserve clause, which kept players under team control. He played only 13 games in the majors after refusing the trade. Although the Supreme Court ruled against Flood, the reserve clause was struck down by an arbitrator in 1975. Congressman David Trone of Maryland sent a letter to the Hall signed by 102 members advocating for Flood.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ohio State star defender Chase Young is following in former Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa's footsteps. Young is considered the best player in this year's NFL draft just as Bosa was in 2019. Bosa was selected second overall a year ago behind Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Young is expected to go second overall this year behind another Heisman winner. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the consensus top overall pick in this year's draft. Right now the Washington Redskins own the second overall pick. Young grew up about 10 miles from the Redskins stadium.