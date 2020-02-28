Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle says he found a unique way to calm his nerves when he pitched in the World Series: He put lavender oil on his glove. Doolittle credits the club's director of mental conditioning for coming up with the idea for using that soothing scent to help deal with the stress of the postseason. Doolittle says that was a factor in going from a rocky regular season to success in October. The team's bullpen transformed from a struggling unit to a strength down the stretch — and the Nationals hope that upward trend continues in 2020.