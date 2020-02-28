George Mason, Duquesne meet in conference play

STEPPING UP: Marcus Weathers has put up 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Dukes. Complementing Weathers is Sincere Carry, who is maintaining an average of 12.2 points, four rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Patriots have been led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.