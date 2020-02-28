Forecast: Chilly Friday with a quick rain or snow shower possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly weather to end the month with Saturday the coldest day before the big warmup
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, high upper 40s to around 50. Slight chance (30%) of a shower or snow shower late afternoon or evening.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny breezy and cold. . Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with few showers possible mainly west of I-95 late in the day. Lows in the 30s,, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance 30%)
TUESDAY: WARM with showers likely, especailly afternoon.. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mainly PM showers likely..Very warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
THURSDAY: Morning showers possible, afternoon clearing. Rain chacne 40% Lows upper 40s, highs in the low 60s
