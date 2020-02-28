Driver charged after tractor-trailer overturns on ramp in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged after police said he lost control and overturned on a ramp.
Troopers were called on Friday around 4:13 p.m. for a crash on the ramp from southbound Route 76 to southbound Route 288.
Police said a 1999 Peterbilt tractor-trailer hauling trash was taking the ramp too fast when the driver lost control and it overturned. The load of trash was lost.
The driver from Maryland was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured, troopers said.
The man was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
Speed is being considered a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.
