Cold Case: Ashland police looking for information in 2002 homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is asking for help in the cold case homicide of a man in 2002.
According to police, Truman Stanley was killed at his home in the 500 block of North James Street in Ashland between 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2002 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2002.
“We are looking for individuals that may have information about the tragic murder of Mr. Stanley. Mr. Stanley’s family has waited 18 years and still has not been able to receive the justice they deserve. We implore anyone with information to contact us immediately,” said Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-412-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 804-0780-1000.
