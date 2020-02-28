Chesterfield man indicted on murder charge in shooting of twins, killing one

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man who is accused of shooting twins, killing one of them, now faces a first-degree murder charge.
Robert Arthur Thorpe, Jr., 34, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
He’s accused of murdering Konner Englehart, 22, of Henrico.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Henrico Police responded to the 7700 block of Wilton Road in Varina around 3:36 a.m. after someone called 911 from the address and hung up.
“Dispatchers were able to update officers while en route to the scene, indicating there was an open line and yelling in the background, and the possibility shots were fired,” police said.
Once on scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
Court documents said Kameron Englehart, 22, and his girlfriend were asleep downstairs in the detached garage on the property when they woke up to the sound of gunfire.
“[They] went upstairs and [Kameron’s girlfriend] stated that Kameron Englehart was shot immediately,” documents said. “... Kameron and [his girlfriend] immediately started to fight with Robert Thorpe... [he] fled the residence and was waving a handgun with a laser attached, while in [a] yard of Wilton Road.”
Officers found Konner dead in the upstairs of the detached garage. Englehart’s sister, Kenzie Taylor, said he was found dead from gunshot wounds on the porch.
Police arrested Thorpe after he was seen coming out of the wood line near the property of the home.
Thorpe was also indicted on assault with malicious intent, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of a non-violent felon possessing a firearm within 10 years.
He’s scheduled for a status hearing on March 5.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.