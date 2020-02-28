Black history month: Honoring Untold RVA 11:11 Portal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue our Black History Month coverage around Richmond, we’re highlighting the Untold RVA 11:11 portal on 1 Manchester Road.
The goal of the portal is to bridge the gap between the past and the present, educating residents and tourists about African-American history.
This history station in Manchester is just one of several markers placed around Richmond by the organization, Untold RVA, where people can stop and learn more, particularly about why these spots are significant to the African-American journey in this country.
The station includes photos and information about people from the area who made an impact.
The particular one in Manchester has vintage tools for visitors to pick up and observe, and there is also a wheel you can spin that says, “spin your dreams.”
