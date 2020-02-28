9 arrests made, 7 weapons seized in Petersburg’s ‘Operation Safe Streets’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Nine people were arrested and seven weapons seized as part of Petersburg’s “Operation Safe Streets” on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Petersburg Police joined forces with Richmond ATF and Virginia State Police to help cut back on crime that has been hitting the area.
As part of the combined efforts, nine arrests were made and four additional summonses were issued.
Police also seized seven weapons, several ounces of suspected cocaine and marijuana, as well as an unknown amount of cash.
The increased police presence will continue in Petersburg through the weekend and weeks to come.
