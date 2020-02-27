VSE: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10 million.
The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.
The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $195.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $37 million, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $752.6 million.
VSE shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.49, a decrease of 29% in the last 12 months.
