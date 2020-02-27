Virginia man killed when pickup broadsides tractor-trailer

WINDSOR, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say a 95-year-old man has died after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 460 in Windsor.
A news release says the tractor-trailer was blocking the road as the driver tried to back into a residential driveway on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the pickup truck hit the side of the rig.
The victim was identified as Rufus Murry Wilson of Wakefield, Virginia.
Police say neither alcohol nor speed were a contributing factor, but an investigation is underway.
No charges have been filed so far.
