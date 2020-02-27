Travel expert says not to cancel vacation plans yet despite coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The coronavirus is already taking a huge toll on travel, as airlines have slashed hundreds of thousands of flights and some are waiving cancellation fees for certain routes.
With more and more cases popping up around the globe, it has left people questioning their travel plans.
“This is a little different because you are involving people’s health,” Kim Goldstein said.
Goldstein, with Journeys Travel, says now is not the time to cancel a getaway.
“We are not really seeing anything. I still have people booking trips to Italy today. They are booking trips for the summer,” Goldstein said.
Goldstein recommends getting travel insurance that includes a ‘cancel for any reason policy.’
Meanwhile, cruises, theme parks and other resorts are sanitizing in hopes of keeping the virus at bay.
“Many of the cruise lines are screening people and making sure people aren’t getting on the ships sick so they can prevent the spread,” Goldstein said.
Doctors on cruise ships are monitoring people for flu-like symptoms, which the coronavirus often mimics.
“I have seen them go to level-two, where at a buffet where you serve yourself - they serve you,” Goldstein said.
Colleges around Richmond are also monitoring conditions overseas.
Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Richmond and Virginia State University all say they have no students in affected areas.
VCU has also suspended study abroad programs in China.
The coronavirus caused changes to GalaxyCon at the Greater Richmond Convention Center this weekend.
Travel restrictions have prevented popular Italian star, Ornella Muti, from appearing.
GalaxyCon officials will refund people who booked a special photo opp with the star.
