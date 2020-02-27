Shorthanded VCU tripped up by UMass; losing streak reaches five

Early in the second half, it looked as though the black and gold might open it up and take control. Issac Vann’s lay-up with 15:07 remaining gave VCU a 38-30 lead. However, that’s when the Minutemen caught fire, going on an 11-0 run of their own to go up 41-38. Marcus Santos-Silva’s lay-up with 9:41 to play gave the Rams the lead back, 42-41, but UMass quickly responded and would take control for good.